Installation

macOS

brew install sampler

sudo curl -Lo /usr/local/bin/sampler https://github.com/sqshq/sampler/releases/download/v1.1.0/sampler-1.1.0-darwin-amd64

sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/sampler

Linux

sudo wget https://github.com/sqshq/sampler/releases/download/v1.1.0/sampler-1.1.0-linux-amd64 -O /usr/local/bin/sampler

sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/sampler

Note: `libasound2-dev` system library is required to be installed for Sampler to play the trigger sound. Usually this library is in place, but if not - you can install it with your favorite package manager, e.g `apt install libasound2-dev`

Windows

Recommended to use with advanced console emulators, e.g. Cmder

Download .exe file

Configuration

You specify shell commands, Sampler executes them with a required rate. The output is used for visualization.

Define your configuration in a YAML file

Run `sampler -c config.yml`

Adjust components size and location on UI

