brew install sampler
sudo curl -Lo /usr/local/bin/sampler
https://github.com/sqshq/sampler/releases/download/v1.1.0/sampler-1.1.0-darwin-amd64
sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/sampler
sudo wget https://github.com/sqshq/sampler/releases/download/v1.1.0/sampler-1.1.0-linux-amd64 -O
/usr/local/bin/sampler
sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/sampler
Note: `libasound2-dev` system library is required to be installed for Sampler to play the trigger sound. Usually this library is in place, but if not - you can install it with your favorite package manager, e.g `apt install libasound2-dev`
Recommended to use with advanced console emulators, e.g. Cmder
Download .exe file
You specify shell commands, Sampler executes them with a required rate. The output is used for visualization.
Read full documentation on Github
Sampler is an open-source project, but it needs funding to be alive and keep developing. You can donate any amount, strating from $1.99.